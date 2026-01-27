Congress Pushes for Accountability in Parliament Amid Controversies
Congress leaders plan to address key issues like MGNREGA, SIR, and foreign policy in Parliament's Budget session, demanding clarity from the government. Despite the government's refusal, they plan to raise economic and environmental concerns, emphasizing the importance of discussions on significant matters affecting the nation.
In a decisive move, top Congress leaders on Tuesday expressed their intent to confront the government on crucial issues like MGNREGA and SIR during Parliament's Budget session. The decision came despite the government's reluctance to engage in further debates on these topics.
The strategic meeting, held at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, included key figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. It aimed to solidify the opposition's stand on economic and foreign policy matters amid global tensions.
Party members also emphasized environmental concerns and the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. With ongoing disagreements over issues like the SIR and foreign policy tactics, Congress plans to hold the government accountable for its actions affecting India's economy and international relations.
