NHRC Urges Special Rapporteurs and Monitors to Drive Accountability and Grassroots Impact

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, convened a meeting of its Special Rapporteurs and Special Monitors in New Delhi, reaffirming their critical role in safeguarding human rights and ensuring that development benefits reach the most vulnerable sections of society.

Chairing the meeting, NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian commended the Special Rapporteurs and Monitors for placing public service above personal interest, describing them as the Commission’s “foot soldiers” in reaching communities and identifying rights violations at the grassroots.

Transparent Appointments and High Standards

Justice Ramasubramanian said the appointments were made through a strict, transparent and merit-based selection process, grounded in professional credentials, field expertise and alignment with thematic areas of work.

“This approach ensures that domain experts are matched with relevant areas, strengthening the quality of monitoring, reporting and advisory functions of the Commission,” he said.

He reaffirmed NHRC’s commitment to integrity, transparency and ethical public service, urging appointees to focus on small, incremental interventions, noting that even improving conditions for a single household would justify their mandate.

Persistent Human Rights Concerns Highlighted

NHRC Member Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said that the role of Special Rapporteurs and Monitors carries not only authority but also a profound ethical responsibility.

Drawing from field-level observations, she highlighted persistent concerns that require urgent attention, including:

Overcrowding in institutions,

Medical negligence,

Lack of gender and child sensitivity,

Delayed grievance redressal, and

Weak follow-up mechanisms.

She stressed that monitoring reports must move beyond documentation to become instruments of accountability, leading to corrective action, institutional reform and measurable improvements in the lives of vulnerable populations.

Role as ‘Conscience Keepers’

In his opening remarks, NHRC Secretary General Shri Bharat Lal elaborated on the concept and responsibilities of Special Rapporteurs and Special Monitors, particularly in protecting the rights of marginalised and vulnerable groups.

He urged the newly appointed members to plan collaborative field-based work over the next six months, focusing on priority human rights issues.

Describing the NHRC and its Special Rapporteurs as “conscience keepers”, he said their role is to identify wrongdoing or inaction and feed ground-level inputs into NHRC advisories and policy recommendations.

He highlighted the Commission’s use of:

Advisories ,

Suo motu cognisance , and

Data-driven interventions

in advancing reforms, citing examples such as advisories on beggary and reviews of the Transgender Persons Act and Mental Healthcare Act. He also encouraged wider promotion of NHRC’s outreach mechanisms, including the recently launched NHRC Mobile App.

Orientation on NHRC Framework

NHRC Joint Secretary Shri Samir Kumargave made a detailed presentation on the Commission’s:

Human rights framework,

Organisational structure,

Complaint management system,

Advisories and core groups,

Guidelines and functioning of Special Rapporteurs and Monitors.

Diverse Expertise and Collective Commitment

During the meeting, each Special Rapporteur and Monitor shared insights on upholding human dignity, field experiences and areas requiring collective action.

The meeting was attended by 30 Special Rapporteurs and Special Monitors, representing diverse backgrounds including former civil servants, law-enforcement officers, civil society members, academics, persons with disabilities and representatives of diverse gender identities.

Senior NHRC officials present included Director General (Investigation) Smt. Anupama Nilekar Chandra, Registrar (Law) Shri Joginder Singh, Joint Secretaries, Presenting Officers and senior investigators.

Newly Appointed Special Rapporteurs and Monitors

The NHRC announced the appointment of 15 Special Rapporteurs for a three-year term with effect from 23 December 2025, and 18 Special Monitors for a three-year term with effect from 2 January 2026.

The Commission said the appointments reflect its commitment to inclusive representation, expertise-driven monitoring and strengthened human rights oversight across the country.