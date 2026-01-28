Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people, had strong grassroots level connect: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people, had strong grassroots level connect: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Verdict Rocks Korean Political Landscape
Alumni Impact Report: IIT Delhi's Legacy in Public Service and Global Leadership
India and EU: Navigating a Complex Geopolitical Landscape Together
Hungary's Political Landscape: Tisza's Surge Against Orban's Fidesz
Youth Sentiment Reshapes Nepal's Political Landscape as Bhattarai Steps Aside