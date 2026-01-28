Gujarat Cabinet Greenlights Rs 5,230 Crore Road Infrastructure Projects
The Gujarat cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, approved two major road projects totaling Rs 5,230 crore. This includes an eight-lane highway between Ahmedabad and Mehsana and new roads in tribal areas. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the region.
The Gujarat cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has sanctioned two significant road infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 5,230 crore. Among the approved plans is an expansive upgrade to a 51-km highway linking Ahmedabad and Mehsana, transitioning it into an eight-lane corridor to alleviate traffic congestion
The project will also see the inclusion of necessary service facilities and additional construction, such as a 6-km elevated corridor with overbridges in Kalol city. Government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani emphasized the expected reduction in traffic woes, given the highway's daily usage by over a lakh vehicles.
Another initiative targets the enhancement of connectivity in the state's tribal areas through 2,020 km of new roads, strategically paving the way for 1,614 areas. Executed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, this project will enable better accessibility for about eight lakh residents in 1,699 tribal settlements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
