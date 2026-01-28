Left Menu

Gujarat Cabinet Greenlights Rs 5,230 Crore Road Infrastructure Projects

The Gujarat cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, approved two major road projects totaling Rs 5,230 crore. This includes an eight-lane highway between Ahmedabad and Mehsana and new roads in tribal areas. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:46 IST
Gujarat Cabinet Greenlights Rs 5,230 Crore Road Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has sanctioned two significant road infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 5,230 crore. Among the approved plans is an expansive upgrade to a 51-km highway linking Ahmedabad and Mehsana, transitioning it into an eight-lane corridor to alleviate traffic congestion

The project will also see the inclusion of necessary service facilities and additional construction, such as a 6-km elevated corridor with overbridges in Kalol city. Government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani emphasized the expected reduction in traffic woes, given the highway's daily usage by over a lakh vehicles.

Another initiative targets the enhancement of connectivity in the state's tribal areas through 2,020 km of new roads, strategically paving the way for 1,614 areas. Executed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, this project will enable better accessibility for about eight lakh residents in 1,699 tribal settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026