Left Menu

Silver price crosses Rs 4 lakh per kg mark in the national capital; gold hits new peak of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:49 IST
Silver price crosses Rs 4 lakh per kg mark in the national capital; gold hits new peak of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams.

Silver price crosses Rs 4 lakh per kg mark in the national capital; gold hits new peak of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big AI’s energy problem triggers call for market controls

AI-integrated digital twins redefine modern manufacturing systems

Smart homes and grids turn to AI to cut carbon and balance demand

AI in education still struggles with fairness, clarity and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026