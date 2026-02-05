Firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house: One more person arrested; five held so far, says official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house: One more person arrested; five held so far, says official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohit Shetty
- filmmaker
- firing
- residence
- arrest
- violence
- investigation
- security
- police
- detained
ALSO READ
Arrest Made in Mumbai's High-Profile Firing Incident
Mumbai Crime Branch Makes Arrest in Rohit Shetty Home Firing Case
Espionage Unveiled: Chinese Nationals Arrested in France
Rapid Arrests in Saket Assault Incident Highlight Policing Efficiency
Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Minors in Odisha Gang-Rape Case