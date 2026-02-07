Left Menu

West Indies defeat Scotland by 35 runs in their T20 World Cup opener in Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:37 IST
West Indies defeat Scotland by 35 runs in their T20 World Cup opener in Kolkata.

West Indies defeat Scotland by 35 runs in their T20 World Cup opener in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heartbreak at the Border: Fisherman's Untimely Demise Highlights Diplomatic Delays

Heartbreak at the Border: Fisherman's Untimely Demise Highlights Diplomatic ...

 India
2
New Trade Horizons: India Opens Door to US Agricultural Imports

New Trade Horizons: India Opens Door to US Agricultural Imports

 India
3
Zetwerk Electronics: A New Era in High-Tech Manufacturing

Zetwerk Electronics: A New Era in High-Tech Manufacturing

 Global
4
Empowering Assam's Youth: CM Sarma Launches Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

Empowering Assam's Youth: CM Sarma Launches Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026