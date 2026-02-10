Sensex rises 149 points to 84,214.75 in early trade; Nifty up 44.45 points to 25,911.75.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:29 IST
Sensex rises 149 points to 84,214.75 in early trade; Nifty up 44.45 points to 25,911.75.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex
- Nifty
- stock market
- early trade
- gain
- investors
- economy
- indices
- optimism
- financial
ALSO READ
Joan Laporta Steps Down to Challenge for Barcelona Presidency Again
BJP Women MPs Demand Action Against Opposition's Heinous Acts in Lok Sabha
Violence Erupts Amid Protests Against Israeli Leader's Visit in Sydney
Race Against the Clock: Immigration Bill Stalemate Looms Over DHS Funding
Sydney Tensions Rise: Protests Against Herzog Visit Turn Chaotic