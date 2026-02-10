Left Menu

BJP's Sangita Khandekar elected Chandrapur mayor with support of Shiv Sena (UBT), outsmarting Congress, the single largest party there.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:05 IST
BJP's Sangita Khandekar elected Chandrapur mayor with support of Shiv Sena (UBT), outsmarting Congress, the single largest party there.
BJP's Sangita Khandekar elected Chandrapur mayor with support of Shiv Sena (UBT), outsmarting Congress, the single largest party there.

