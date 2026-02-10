BJP's Sangita Khandekar elected Chandrapur mayor with support of Shiv Sena (UBT), outsmarting Congress, the single largest party there.
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Sangita Khandekar elected Chandrapur mayor with support of Shiv Sena (UBT), outsmarting Congress, the single largest party there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress Spurs No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Allegations of Partisanship
Assam Congress Faces Turmoil Amid Allegations Against Party Chief
Karnataka Congress Faces Internal Rift Over Chief Minister's Post
Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Amidst Lok Sabha Turmoil
Leadership Tensions Emerge in Karnataka Congress: DK Shivakumar Backed by MLA Faction