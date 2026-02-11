Murshidabad violence: SC asks West Bengal government to approach Calcutta HC with its grievances against NIA probe.
SC asks NIA to file report in Calcutta HC on invoking UAPA provisions in Murshidabad violence case.
Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision to order NIA probe.