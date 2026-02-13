India's capital moved from Kolkata to buildings on Raisina Hill that were built according to the wishes of British royalty: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
