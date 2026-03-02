Barcelona's Climactic Copa Comeback Challenge

Barcelona faces an uphill battle as they attempt to overturn a daunting four-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's Copa del Rey semi-finals, coach Hansi Flick announced.

Despite Atletico's first leg dominance, a steadfast Barcelona stands unwavering in their pursuit to defend the Copa del Rey title. Flick emphasized their strategic focus on keeping a clean sheet and capitalizing on their scoring prowess, having netted seven goals in their last two matches.

Barcelona's challenge intensifies as they navigate this crucial match without top striker Robert Lewandowski, who suffered an eye socket fracture against Villarreal. Yet, Flick affirmed Barcelona's resolve to pressurize Atletico, excel in duels, and showcase their collective strength on the pitch.