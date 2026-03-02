Left Menu

Barcelona's Climactic Copa Comeback Challenge

Barcelona seeks to overturn a four-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Despite the absence of striker Robert Lewandowski, coach Hansi Flick remains optimistic about their potential comeback. Barcelona aims to leverage their high-scoring record to achieve victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona faces an uphill battle as they attempt to overturn a daunting four-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's Copa del Rey semi-finals, coach Hansi Flick announced.

Despite Atletico's first leg dominance, a steadfast Barcelona stands unwavering in their pursuit to defend the Copa del Rey title. Flick emphasized their strategic focus on keeping a clean sheet and capitalizing on their scoring prowess, having netted seven goals in their last two matches.

Barcelona's challenge intensifies as they navigate this crucial match without top striker Robert Lewandowski, who suffered an eye socket fracture against Villarreal. Yet, Flick affirmed Barcelona's resolve to pressurize Atletico, excel in duels, and showcase their collective strength on the pitch.

