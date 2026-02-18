Only motive of conducting SR in Assam is to include eligible and exclude ineligible voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar to reporters.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Only motive of conducting SR in Assam is to include eligible and exclude ineligible voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar to reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihu key festival of Assam; will consider all proposals received during review meetings while deciding poll dates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Assam's Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Elections
West Bengal Faces Electoral Roll Controversy Amid FIR Filings
Gujarat's voter count stands at 4.40 crore in final electoral rolls published by EC after SIR
Supreme Court Denies Plea Against Electoral Roll Discrepancies