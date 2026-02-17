Left Menu

West Bengal Faces Electoral Roll Controversy Amid FIR Filings

The West Bengal government filed FIRs against five state employees for errors in electoral roll revisions, six months after the Election Commission's directive. The state initially resisted action, asserting mistakes were unintentional. Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism, the move aims to uphold electoral integrity.

The West Bengal government, under pressure from the Election Commission, filed FIRs against five state employees on Tuesday for alleged violations concerning electoral roll revisions. This action comes six months after the commission initially directed the state to take legal action against the accused personnel.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the move but stated the state would abide by the commission's instructions out of respect, even as she expressed support for the officials involved. The EC originally flagged these officials for misconduct, including unauthorized access to electoral data.

This development is part of broader efforts to ensure accuracy and integrity in the electoral process within the state, as further officials have been suspended and investigations continue, following directives from the Election Commission.

