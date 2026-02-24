West Bengal SIR: SC takes note of Calcutta HC chief justice's letter that 250 district judges may take 80 days to deal with claims.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal SIR: SC takes note of Calcutta HC chief justice's letter that 250 district judges may take 80 days to deal with claims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Calcutta HC