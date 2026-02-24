Left Menu

Private hospitals should keep social responsibility in mind; affordable world-class healthcare for all should be aim: President Murmu.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:56 IST
Private hospitals should keep social responsibility in mind; affordable world-class healthcare for all should be aim: President Murmu.
  • Country:
  • India

Private hospitals should keep social responsibility in mind; affordable world-class healthcare for all should be aim: President Murmu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

 India
2
Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

 Russia
3
Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

 India
4
South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026