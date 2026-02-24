Private hospitals should keep social responsibility in mind; affordable world-class healthcare for all should be aim: President Murmu.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Private hospitals should keep social responsibility in mind; affordable world-class healthcare for all should be aim: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Champions Global Healthcare Destination Vision
Cabinet hikes Powergrid's equity investment threshold from Rs 5,000 cr to Rs 7,500 crore per subsidiary: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves hike in Powergrid's equity investment threshold to Rs 7,500 cr per subsidiary
President Murmu to inaugurate National Arogya Fair 2026 in Maharashtra's Buldhana
President Murmu Unveils Rajaji Bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan