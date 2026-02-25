Left Menu

India and Israel share a robust, multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:47 IST
India and Israel share a robust, multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years: PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Israel share a robust, multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

 United States
2
I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for long been nurturing India-Israel friendship: Modi.

I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for l...

 India
3
I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between the two nations, set new goals for strategic partnership: Modi.

I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between ...

 India
4
Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026