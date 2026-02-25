Will have the honour of becoming the first Indian PM to address Knesset; a tribute to strong democratic ties that bind the two nations: Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
