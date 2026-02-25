Left Menu

Louvre's New Leadership: A Fresh Start Amidst Challenges

Christophe Leribault, previously of the Palace of Versailles, is appointed to lead the Louvre. Following a high-profile jewelry theft and staff strikes, his main goal is to revitalize security and regain trust. He aims to address funding and infrastructural shortcomings while fostering staff collaboration.

Updated: 25-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:44 IST
Christophe Leribault has been appointed the new head of the Louvre Museum in Paris, following the resignation of Laurence des Cars. Leribault, who previously directed the Palace of Versailles, aims to restore the museum's reputation and tackle the security issues highlighted by a recent $102 million jewelry heist and ongoing staff strikes.

The French Culture Ministry emphasized sanctions to improve security for the museum's collections and personnel. Leribault's past roles include leading Paris' Musée d'Orsay and the Orangerie. Known for driving funding and security advancements, his leadership at Versailles was marked by securing $9 million in philanthropy while implementing cutting-edge technology to address security risks.

Unions have praised Leribault's appointment, urging him to collaborate with the Louvre's 2,200 employees and secure necessary funding for security and infrastructure. Alexis Fritche of CFDT-Culture union welcomed Leribault's commitment to engaging with employees and driving meaningful changes at the world's most-visited museum.

