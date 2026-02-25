Left Menu

New Leadership at the Louvre: Christophe Leribault Takes the Helm

Christophe Leribault is set to lead the Louvre as the new director, facing challenges of security upgrades and modernization following recent crises, including a heist of French crown jewels. Tasked with the 'Louvre New Renaissance' project, Leribault aims to revitalize the storied institution.

  • Country:
  • France

In a significant leadership shift, art historian Christophe Leribault has been appointed as the new director of the Louvre, taking over from Laurence des Cars. This appointment comes amid a period of crisis for the museum following a high-profile heist of the French crown jewels.

Leribault, previously director of the Versailles Palace, is expected to address pressing security concerns and implement modernization plans through the 'Louvre New Renaissance' project endorsed by President Emmanuel Macron. This initiative seeks to uplift the museum's infrastructure and enhance visitor experience.

With an anticipated cost of 700-800 million euros, the transformation includes a new entrance to alleviate congestion, modern spaces, and improved crowd flow management. Leribault's leadership will be crucial in restoring confidence in the museum's operations, focusing on security, collection safety, and visitor satisfaction.

