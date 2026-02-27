Taking into account all factors, a decision will be taken on how many phases polls should be held in Tamil Nadu: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
