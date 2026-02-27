Several aspects of probe either ignored or not considered adequately: CBI on trial court discharging Kejriwal, others in excise policy case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Several aspects of probe either ignored or not considered adequately: CBI on trial court discharging Kejriwal, others in excise policy case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve Battles Subpoenas in Powell Investigation
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation
Hillary Clinton Denies Ties with Epstein: A Congressional Investigation Unfolds
WEF President Steps Down Amid Epstein Ties Investigation
Probe into Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar being conducted in professional manner: Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department.