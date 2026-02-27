No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inherent strength and strengthened our institutions: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most powerful nations are now coming to us to do trade deals: PM Modi.
India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there but we were misled earlier: PM Modi at News18 event.
