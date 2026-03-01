Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!,' reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:02 IST
Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- US
- attack
- force
- retaliation
- AP
- warning
- escalation
- military
ALSO READ
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.
Belgian Forces Seize Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker
Capturing Chaos: The Arrest of Adarsh Singh
Sanath Jayasuriya Resigns After Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Disappointment
Dramatic Standoff: Police Capture Notorious Criminal in Patna