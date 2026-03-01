Left Menu

Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!,' reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:02 IST
Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!,' reports AP.

Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!,' reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedoms and Meal Access

Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedo...

 India
2
Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

 Kenya
3
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026