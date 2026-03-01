Left Menu

Border Tensions Surge Amid Iran-Turkey Crossing Delays

Iranian citizens are facing obstacles at Iran's Khoy land border gate, trying to enter Turkey. This follows US-Israel attacks killing key Iranian figures. Despite open borders, delays are unclear. Local Turkish media reports technical issues, with Turkish citizens allowed entry but Iranian citizens facing exit restrictions.

Iranian citizens are facing difficulties crossing into Turkey at Iran's Khoy land border gate. This situation unfolds a day after US and Israeli attacks led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei among other senior officials.

According to travelers and local Turkish media, while the border officially remains open, there are indications of delays and a build-up of people and vehicles on the Iranian side. Turkish authorities confirm that the crossings are operational, but some Iranian citizens are being held back due to unspecified technical issues.

Reports suggest that only Turkish citizens are currently permitted entry into Turkey, with Iranian citizens allowed to leave. On the Turkish side, the crossing at Kapikoy remains mostly undisturbed, with routine vehicle and passenger flows. Security meetings are underway to address potential irregular migration risks amidst Israel's ongoing strikes on Tehran.

