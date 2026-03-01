'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime ministers compete in scams,' alleges PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:32 IST
'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime ministers compete in scams,' alleges PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.
