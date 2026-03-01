For making it lose power, Cong took 'revenge' against TN by 'giving away' Katchatheevu, then DMK did nothing, alleges PM Modi in Madurai.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
