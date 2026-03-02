Aloke Singh's Tenure Comes to an End at Air India Express

Aloke Singh, the Managing Director of Air India Express, is set to step down on March 19, completing a tenure marked by significant transformation within the airline. Singh took charge during a pivotal time, overseeing expansion and integration efforts under both government and Tata Group ownership.

During his tenure, Singh navigated the airline through a complex merger process, including the integration with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), which concluded on October 1, 2024. This transformation has been integral in reshaping Air India Express from a niche player into India's third-largest narrow-body operator with a fleet of over 100 aircraft.

Singh, who generally maintains a low profile, expressed pride in the airline's achievements and the camaraderie among its staff. Captain Hamish Maxwell, currently the Chief Operations Officer, will step into the role of Accountable Manager following Singh's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)