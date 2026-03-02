Left Menu

Aloke Singh's Tenure Comes to an End at Air India Express

Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, will step down on March 19 after completing a transformative tenure. Under his leadership, the airline underwent significant changes, expanding its fleet and network. Singh quoted Rumi, reflecting on the journey and challenges faced during his time at the helm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:14 IST
Aloke Singh's Tenure Comes to an End at Air India Express
Aloke Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Aloke Singh, the Managing Director of Air India Express, is set to step down on March 19, completing a tenure marked by significant transformation within the airline. Singh took charge during a pivotal time, overseeing expansion and integration efforts under both government and Tata Group ownership.

During his tenure, Singh navigated the airline through a complex merger process, including the integration with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), which concluded on October 1, 2024. This transformation has been integral in reshaping Air India Express from a niche player into India's third-largest narrow-body operator with a fleet of over 100 aircraft.

Singh, who generally maintains a low profile, expressed pride in the airline's achievements and the camaraderie among its staff. Captain Hamish Maxwell, currently the Chief Operations Officer, will step into the role of Accountable Manager following Singh's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader

Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme ...

 India
2
India and Canada Set to Forge New Economic Path with Free Trade Pact

India and Canada Set to Forge New Economic Path with Free Trade Pact

 Global
3
Vijayawada Candlelight Rally Condemns Khamenei Killing

Vijayawada Candlelight Rally Condemns Khamenei Killing

 India
4
Lebanon's Crackdown on Hezbollah Amid Intensifying Conflict

Lebanon's Crackdown on Hezbollah Amid Intensifying Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026