Despite massive deletions of electors in my Bhabanipur constituency, I will win even if there is one voter left: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:12 IST
