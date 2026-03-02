India condemns attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour: PM Modi after talking to Bahrain King.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
India condemns attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour: PM Modi after talking to Bahrain King.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- attack
- condemnation
- Bahrain
- solidarity
- Prime Minister Modi
- King
- conversation
- support
- violence
ALSO READ
Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions
PM Modi thanks Bahrain King for steadfast support extended to Indian community in Bahrain.
India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity: PM Modi after talking to Saudi Crown Prince.
We agreed that earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance: PM Modi after talking to Saudi Crown Prince.
PM Modi thanks Saudi Crown Prince for looking after the well-being of Indian community in these difficult times.