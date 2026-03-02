Left Menu

Kerala Affirms Solidarity Amid Gulf Crisis

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed Kerala's concern for the escalating Gulf crisis, highlighting its impact on Malayalis. He hopes for peace and urged expatriates to follow official guidance, avoid rumours, and maintain contact with embassies. Kerala supports its citizens abroad through government coordination.

Updated: 02-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:53 IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed Kerala's deep concern over the escalating Gulf crisis, emphasizing the profound impact it has on the state's residents.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan highlighted the Gulf's importance to Kerala, describing it as a 'second home' for many Malayalis. He called for peace and urged expatriates to heed official advice and maintain contact with embassies to avoid unnecessary panic.

The Kerala government pledged full support to expatriates, collaborating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their well-being. NORKA Roots and the Loka Kerala Sabha were urged to continue providing essential support and engagement.

