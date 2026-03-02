Left Menu

Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF for their reactions to the West Asia conflict, accusing them of supporting Iran instead of prioritizing the safety and security of Keralites working in Gulf countries. He urged focus on expatriate welfare over political agendas.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has launched a scathing attack on both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF over their stances on the recent conflict in West Asia. He accused them of aligning with Iran, to the detriment of Keralites residing in the Gulf countries.

Chandrasekhar highlighted that instead of playing politics in the name of religion and appeasement, the primary concern should be the safety of expatriate workers. The BJP leader expressed concern that these political fronts are prioritizing electoral gains ahead of the State Assembly elections.

His comments come as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the United States for its actions against Iran. Meanwhile, the Kerala BJP has set up helpdesks and a toll-free number to support citizens affected by the conflict, reaffirming its commitment to assist Keralites in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

