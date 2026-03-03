Australia's Fuel Security Amid Middle East Tensions

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen has urged consumers to remain calm amidst fears of fuel shortages related to the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran. Australia's current reserves stand at 36 days of petrol, significantly above past levels, but still beneath the International Energy Agency's 90-day recommendation.

Despite the heightened geopolitical tensions leading to a rise in oil prices for a third consecutive day, cautioning motorists against panic buying, Bowen reassured the public of sufficient reserves to stave off shortages, though Australia remains vulnerable due to its remote location and reliance on long-distance oil imports.

In response to potential supply disruptions, Treasury officials, including Treasurer Jim Chalmers, are overseeing regulatory measures to prevent unfair price hikes, further incentivizing consumer watchdog engagement to prevent exploitation under the guise of Middle Eastern conflicts impacting local fuel prices.