First of 2 flights arranged by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to ferry tourists stranded in UAE lands in Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
