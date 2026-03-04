CM Stalin's claim of protecting TN, sustaining, doing everything, won't work: TVK founder Vijay in Thanjavur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Legacy of 'Terror': Mosiuoa Lekota's Impact on South African Politics
Even children say DMK is 'theeya sakthi' (evil force): TVK chief Vijay in Thanjavur.
Will you give chance for Vijay, do you trust Vijay, will whistle resound in every house, polling booth, TVK chief asks in Thanjavur meet.
In cricket, TN whistles for CSK, in upcoming polls TVK's whistle will win, says party chief Vijay in Thanjavur.
TVK will defeat Delhi team, all teams, none can come between me and people, says TVK Vijay in Thanjavur.