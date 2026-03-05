Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home minister for political reasons before Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.
I have learnt from Union home minister that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.
