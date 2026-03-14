BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development: Modi in Assam's Silchar.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development: Modi in Assam's Silchar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Assam
- Silchar
- inclusive development
- underprivileged
- politics
- governance
- speech
- priority
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