Pure electoral rolls form bedrock of our democracy; no eligible elector should be left out and no ineligible voter should be included: CEC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Pure electoral rolls form bedrock of our democracy; no eligible elector should be left out and no ineligible voter should be included: CEC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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