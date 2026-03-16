EC names Ajay Kumar Nand as Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Supratim Sarkar, in poll-bound West Bengal: Official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
EC names Ajay Kumar Nand as Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Supratim Sarkar, in poll-bound West Bengal: Official.
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