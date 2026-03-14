Odisha's New Leadership in Uniformed Services Recruitment
The Odisha government has appointed Rashmi Ranjan Swain as the inaugural chairman of the newly instituted Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission. This body is responsible for overseeing recruitment processes in police and other uniformed services in the state, aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has named Rashmi Ranjan Swain, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP, as the first chairman of the newly established Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC), according to an official announcement on Saturday.
Formed to refine the recruitment process in the state's police force and other uniformed services, such as forest, excise, and fire services, the commission aims to bring greater efficiency and transparency. The Odisha Cabinet gave its nod to the formation of the OUSSSC in November last year.
The state's procedures for recruiting the commission's chair and members, including the chairman, were formalized on January 31 of this year. In addition to Swain, the commission will comprise two other members, the official added.
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