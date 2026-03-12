Left Menu

Escalation Intensifies: Iran's New Leadership Raises Global Tensions

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to intensify actions against Gulf Arab nations and close the Strait of Hormuz, using it as leverage against the US and Israel. His stance follows the intensified conflict, leading to disruptions in global energy supplies and international travel, while humanitarian concerns rise.

Updated: 12-03-2026 23:57 IST
In a bold inaugural statement, Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep up aggressive actions against Gulf Arab countries and use the decisive closing of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a bargaining chip against the United States and Israel. This marks his first public declaration since assuming leadership following his father's death in an Israeli airstrike.

The ongoing conflict has further strained global energy markets and heightened regional instability. Iran's tactics include targeting shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf, which has pushed oil prices above USD 100 per barrel, disrupting energy supplies globally. Meanwhile, US and Israeli forces continue their assault, yet Iran's government remains resilient under pressure.

As battles rage, Israeli forces carried out strikes across Lebanon and Iran. Hezbollah-backed attacks from Lebanon into northern Israel have added to the chaos. Israeli officials have hinted at further military actions, warning Lebanon of potential incursions if Hezbollah's aggression persists. Amid these tensions, Iran has hinted at opening new battlefronts, escalating fears of broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

