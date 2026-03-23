West Asia conflict zone an important route for India's trade with other nations: PM Modi points out in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:12 IST
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West Asia conflict zone an important route for India's trade with other nations: PM Modi points out in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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