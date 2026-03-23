Crisis in West Asia created negative impact on world economy, people: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Crisis in West Asia created negative impact on world economy, people: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
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