If West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
If West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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