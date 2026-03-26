China and Netherlands Seek Trade Harmony Amid Semiconductor Strains

China has voiced its readiness to tackle trade and economic challenges with the Netherlands through dialogue, as stated by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. This announcement was made during a meeting with the Dutch trade minister on the sidelines of a WTO gathering in Cameroon.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on bilateral semiconductor collaboration and the situation surrounding chipmaker Nexperia. However, the Chinese commerce ministry's statement on Thursday did not provide further specifics.

Relations between the two countries have been under strain after Dutch authorities seized Nexperia from its Chinese parent company, Wingtech, in October 2025. Despite these tensions, a recent phone call between Chinese and Dutch foreign ministers revealed China's appreciation for the 'positive signals' from the new Dutch government regarding its relationship with Beijing.