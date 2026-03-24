In past 11 years, 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserves have been created; work on 65 lakh MT additional capacity is on: PM Modi in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In past 11 years, 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserves have been created; work on 65 lakh MT additional capacity is on: PM Modi in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Prime Minister Modi
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- development
- economic growth
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