Uproar in Maharashtra Assembly Over Ministerial Absence

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was thrown into chaos on Tuesday when opposition MLAs protested the absence of ministers during crucial discussions.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's address was interrupted by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who highlighted the government's disregard for opposition views by not ensuring ministerial presence.

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar promised action to correct the situation, yet objections persisted, leading presiding officer Raju Khare to adjourn the proceedings for ten minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)