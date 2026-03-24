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Bihar's Bold Move: High-Security Prison to Rise on Adhaura Hills

Bihar plans to build a high-security prison on Adhaura hills in Kaimur district for hardened criminals and terrorists. Equipped with advanced technology, this facility aims to curb criminal activities conducted from within prison walls, ensuring better monitoring and security through innovative systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhabua | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:49 IST
Bihar's Bold Move: High-Security Prison to Rise on Adhaura Hills
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Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the construction of a high-security prison in Kaimur's Adhaura hills, aimed at housing hardened criminals, gangsters, and terrorists.

This advanced facility will include hi-tech CCTV cameras, scanners, panic alarms, and a hi-tech command center to enhance monitoring and security.

The decision stems from incidents of criminals orchestrating crimes from jail, prompting authorities to improve detention measures. Access and interactions with inmates will be strictly regulated with thorough visitor checks and court proceedings held via video conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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