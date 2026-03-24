Bihar's Bold Move: High-Security Prison to Rise on Adhaura Hills

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the construction of a high-security prison in Kaimur's Adhaura hills, aimed at housing hardened criminals, gangsters, and terrorists.

This advanced facility will include hi-tech CCTV cameras, scanners, panic alarms, and a hi-tech command center to enhance monitoring and security.

The decision stems from incidents of criminals orchestrating crimes from jail, prompting authorities to improve detention measures. Access and interactions with inmates will be strictly regulated with thorough visitor checks and court proceedings held via video conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)