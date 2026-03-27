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Debate Over ST Status for Converts Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for revoking the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for converts to Christianity or Islam. During a Lok Sabha session, he argued this action should precede Jharkhand's delimitation exercise, citing demographic imbalances and a Supreme Court ruling on non-Hindu religion adherents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:12 IST
Debate Over ST Status for Converts Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha
Nishikant Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the central government take decisive action to revoke the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for individuals who have converted to Christianity or Islam.

This request came during the Question Hour, as Dubey highlighted the pressing need for a delimitation exercise in Jharkhand, to be conducted only after implementing this measure. He referred to a Supreme Court ruling that restricts Scheduled Caste status to Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists.

Dubey pointed out the absence of a delimitation exercise in Jharkhand since 2001, attributing it to declining seat allocations for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. He urged the government to first address the tribal status issue before proceeding with electoral adjustments in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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