Debate Over ST Status for Converts Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha

In a stirring address in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the central government take decisive action to revoke the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for individuals who have converted to Christianity or Islam.

This request came during the Question Hour, as Dubey highlighted the pressing need for a delimitation exercise in Jharkhand, to be conducted only after implementing this measure. He referred to a Supreme Court ruling that restricts Scheduled Caste status to Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists.

Dubey pointed out the absence of a delimitation exercise in Jharkhand since 2001, attributing it to declining seat allocations for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. He urged the government to first address the tribal status issue before proceeding with electoral adjustments in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)