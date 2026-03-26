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Trump Administration to Boost U.S. Agriculture with Biofuel Announcement

President Trump announced forthcoming actions to support U.S. farmers. The White House is set to reveal biofuel blending quotas, addressing the interests of various stakeholders including corn growers, ethanol producers, and oil refiners. The announcement aims to balance concerns within both the oil and farm sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:42 IST
Trump Administration to Boost U.S. Agriculture with Biofuel Announcement
Donald Trump

In a significant development for the agricultural sector, President Donald Trump revealed that his administration will announce new measures aimed at supporting U.S. farmers. This announcement coincides with an upcoming White House event showcasing the agricultural industry's vital role.

Critical to this plan is the release of biofuel blending quotas under the Renewable Fuel Standard, a key policy affecting corn growers, ethanol producers, and oil refiners. Sources indicate that the 2026-27 biofuel volume obligations will be unveiled shortly, maintaining consistency with previous EPA propositions.

As tensions in both the oil and farming sectors rise, the administration faces the challenge of balancing pressures from oil refiners concerned about gasoline prices and farmers seeking robust biofuel demand to sustain crop markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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